WINNIPEG -- A non-profit organization that treats injured and orphaned wildlife is calling on the public for help.

The Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is trying to raise $10,000 dollars so it can care for its animals.

"One of our concerns is that we haven’t heard back from a couple of places where we receive grants for our summer students," said Lisa Tretiak, who is the president and co-founder of the centre.

She added the organization desperately needs summer staff because they look after 1,600 animals annually.

The centre relies on donations and grants to cover operational costs and because of COVID-19 Tretiak said there has been a decrease in donations.

"Unfortunately not having any funding, that could be detrimental," she said. "It's very difficult to work in wildlife rehabilitation, it's not just a nine to five job."

"It's really important for us to potentially hire some staff to make sure we have coverage."

She added that the money that would usually come in also goes towards any medication that is needed for animals or medical equipment, as some animals might require surgery

Tretiak said their main goal is they want to make sure they can take care of all the animals that come through their doors.

She said any donation will be helpful for the centre and if people want to donate they can visit their website.