Premier to update COVID-19 measures
CTV News Winnipeg Published Monday, March 23, 2020 10:56AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister will speak about new COVID-19 measures coming into Manitoba.
The premier will address Manitobans at 2 p.m., and CTV News Winnipeg will be livestreaming it on our website.
The province is currently under a state of emergency for the next 30 days, and travel outside of Manitoba is being strongly discouraged.
A total of 20 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in Manitoba.
