WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister will speak about new COVID-19 measures coming into Manitoba.

The premier will address Manitobans at 2 p.m., and CTV News Winnipeg will be livestreaming it on our website.

The province is currently under a state of emergency for the next 30 days, and travel outside of Manitoba is being strongly discouraged.

A total of 20 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.