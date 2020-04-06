WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is set to provide an update on the response to COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday.

The premier is scheduled to speak at noon at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg is livestreaming the event.

Last week, the premier announced several measures to assist Manitobans during the pandemic.

The measures included a deferral of several provincial fees until Oct. 1, and deferring provincial income tax and corporate income tax filing deadlines to Aug. 31.

The province is also setting up spaces for homeless people in Winnipeg to self-isolate, and is investing $100 million to speed up the procurement of medical supplies.

This is a developing story. More details to come.