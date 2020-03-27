WINNIPEG -- Organizers of Fierté Canada Pride 2020 in Winnipeg are postponing the event, originally scheduled for the week of May 24-31.

In a news release, Pride Winnipeg president Barry Karlenzig said the decision to delay the event came after much consideration with community partners, board members and stakeholders.

“Pride Winnipeg wants to ensure the utmost safety of our community members and those travelling from across Canada,” Karlenzig wrote.

The festival is now scheduled for the week of Sept. 4-13, with the Human Rights Conference taking place Sept. 14-16. The group is planning a city hall Pride flag raising to kick off the events, but has not specified an exact date for that.

“In working with all our suppliers, vendors, sponsors, and stakeholders, Pride Winnipeg has concluded that it is in everyone’s best interest, and most importantly for the ongoing safety of all, that this postponement takes place,” Karlenzig wrote.

The release further stated that Pride Winnipeg will continue to monitor announcements from Health Canada and the City of Winnipeg, and if the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the group will have no choice but to cancel all of its 2020 festivities.