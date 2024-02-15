Prime minister and Manitoba premier expected to finalize health deal

WINNIPEG -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Manitoba today where he is expected to sign a health-care agreement with the province.

The two governments agreed in principle last year on a plan that would see $1.22 billion in federal money flow to the province over 10 years for shared health care priorities.

The agreement also laid out $72 million for an immediate one-time top-up to address urgent issues such as long wait lists for surgeries.

Most other provinces have already signed similar deals.

Ontario signed on earlier this month and is to spend $3.1 billion in federal health-care funding over three years on increasing access to family doctors, reducing backlogs and adding more health-care workers.

Manitoba's NDP government was elected last October and one of the NDP's main campaign promises was to improve health care and hire more professionals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024