Featured
Proposed upgrades to Kildonan Place mall on the table
The proposed changes to Kildonan Place. Source: City of Winnipeg
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:39AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, March 14, 2019 5:40AM CST
Major changes could soon be coming to a Winnipeg shopping mall.
Kildonan Place mall has submitted redevelopment plans to the city.
The plans show a new movie theatre and grocery store where the old Sears was located, tearing down the old theatre and expanding the food court.
The plans will be discussed at the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee next Tuesday.