A community group opposed to the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre’s location said a protest is being planned in regards to the treatment facility.

Conceptual plans of the centre are set to be unveiled at the Sturgeon Heights Community Centre on Tuesday.

The Friends of Sturgeon Creek said some members of the community will show up wearing white t-shirts or jackets to oppose the rezoning of the Vimy Arena property.

The city sold the property to the province for one dollar for the long term drug treatment centre.

The Friends of Sturgeon Creek say they’ve also retained the Pitblado law firm to investigate the sale they claim violated city and provincial policies.

Mayor Brian Bowman said he supports the 50-bed centre for men comparing it to a hospital.