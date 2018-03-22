The province is hoping to improve safety at a major intersection in a roundabout way.

"We considered many options and concluded that a roundabout will be a good immediate safety measure," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler

Construction is set to begin this summer on a roundabout at the number 2 and 3 highways crossing in Oak Bluff.

The province says the intersection has seen 33 collisions and nine injuries over a ten-year period. It says roundabouts reduce fatal accidents by 90% and three-quarters of injuries, by eliminating right-angle crashes.

“This roundabout is a product of a thorough design process with inputs from experts who reviewed concepts such as the proper speed driver comfort future growth and oversized loads," said Schuler

The Perimeter Highway is also set for changes.

The south Perimeter has 26 uncontrolled intersections. Consultations will begin shortly on how to make them safer, including closing some of their medians, to prevent dangerous left turns.

"The phrase we have is people have used the Perimeter as a back lane for way too long," said Terry Shaw from the Manitoba Trucking Association.

The consultations are expected to be done shortly.