

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government has approved regulatory changes to allow for ride-sharing insurance for operators.

“We made a commitment to modernize Manitoba’s vehicle-for-hire industry,” said Crown Services Minister Cliff Cullen.

The changes include; amendments to the Vehicle Registration Regulation and the Driver Licensing Regulation, which was approved to support The Local Vehicles for Hire Act.

On March 1, ride-sharing operators will have options under the newly established vehicle for hire insurance uses through Manitoba Public Insurance.

“These changes allow Manitobans to use their vehicles for ride-sharing with insurance coverage that is both flexible and comprehensive,” said Cullen.

The drivers of the ride-sharing company will select coverage for the time period they are in service, which would be; Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday 7 to 11 p.m.; nightly 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.; Monday through Friday 7 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.; and Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 11 p.m.

Vehicle owners can also opt for 24-hour coverage.