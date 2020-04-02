WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is asking closed child care centres to reopen to ensure there are spaces for families of emergency care workers battling COVID-19.

Manitoba's Minister of Families Heather Stefanson made the announcement Thursday afternoon, noting over 1,200 children have found spaces as of March 31.

“It is not too late to step up and help out, whether you are operating in a child-care centre or in your own home,” said Stefanson in a statement. “Our government is providing financial support to child-care centres and early childhood educators during this difficult time, and we will continue to support the child-care sector so that we can help ensure health-care and other emergency services workers can continue working during this pandemic.”

Licensed child-care facilities that want to help by re-opening or continuing to have spaces available should notify the province by email.

Last month, Manitoba suspended its licensed childcare services in an attempt to help flatten the curve, but established measures to ensure frontline health care workers would be able to access child care.

An $18 million grant was announced to allow early childhood educators to be able to offer childcare services in their home or community.

All childcare providers are asked to reimburse parent fees if care has not been provided and to not charge parents to hold spots if they are not being used, Stefanson said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.