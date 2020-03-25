WINNIPEG -- Health Minister Cameron Friesen is calling on Manitobans to help stock up the province’s supply of personal protective equipment to help fight COVID-19.

Friesen announced a new website Wednesday afternoon, where businesses can help support the province.

“To help us further our efforts, our government is reaching out to businesses and their employees for products and supplies and those willing to manufacture items from scratch to assist in our efforts in this fight against COVID-19,” Friesen said in a news release. “We recognize that dealing with this pandemic will be a marathon, not a sprint. Support from Manitoba businesses with additional materials will ensure front-line staff have the equipment they need to protect themselves while continuing to provide exemplary care to patients throughout the province.”

Items the province is looking for include masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer.

Businesses can reach out online.

This is a breaking news story. More to come