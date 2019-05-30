

The former head of a child and family services authority said Manitoba’s Premier is misinformed about a building that once housed kids in care.

Earlier this month the Pallister government tabled a law to end an untendered 20-year, $9.4 million contract for 800 Adele Avenue, a property that once housed Indigenous kids in care.

Elsie Flette, the former chief executive officer of the First Nations of Southern Manitoba and Child and Family Services Authority, said the contract was a good deal and calls the province's legislation outrageous.

A proposed law to break a lease over this building could soon be passed.

"I think the premier is misinformed. I'm not sure he's got all the right information,” said Flette.

The province argued the facility was underused and the premier called the lengthy lease indefensible.

“We're of a mind that the contract that was entered into was not justifiable,” said Pallister on May 15.

The deal was made between the Southern Manitoba CFS Authority and the building's owners a decade ago.

"I think what's indefensible is the approach government is taking to take this radical, outrageous, in my opinion, step," said Flette, who led the authority at the time.

"The rent in that building is $24 a square foot, which is below market in many cases," she said.

Flette said the building suited their needs to assess and house children in a central location while getting them out of hotels and shelters.

"We knew there was a need for it from the hotel reduction and we knew that kids were coming into care,” she said.

In a statement a provincial spokesperson says the government is focused on kids in care and making sure public dollars go where they're needed:

“Attempts to renegotiate the lease terms of 800 Adele Ave. have not worked. As such, the government's only option to protect taxpayers at this point, after exhausting all other options, is to legislate the end of the lease," the statement read.

Dave Hill represents the building's owners, who may take the matter to court.

Hill says a law breaking a specific contract could set a worrisome precedent.

"If I were a businessman and not a lawyer this would be of significant importance to me," he told CTV News.

Even if the legislation passes, the entire matter could still be settled. Hill says they have a meeting set next week with provincial officials to discuss potential resolutions.

A public committee meeting to hear feedback on the bill was scheduled on Wednesday evening, with more than 30 people registered to speak.

If the bill passes, the lease would be terminated on Nov. 30.

- With files from CTV's Jeff Keele