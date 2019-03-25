As MLAs began their spring break, questions continued to swirl among Manitoba’s more than 12,000 civil servants about the status of an upcoming paycheque.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union said it’s been in contact with its members after the legislative assembly failed to pass a bill allowing the government to issue temporary funds to be spent at the start of the new fiscal year, which is April 1.

The interim supply bill was introduced Wednesday but wasn’t passed before the legislative assembly adjourned Thursday for spring break.

MGEU said Monday the province has assured the union that employees will get paid on March 29, but MGEU said it has received no assurance that employees will get paid on their next bi-weekly pay day, which is April 12.

“Our members very concerned about what that might mean for their pay,” said Sheila Gordon, MGEU’s director of negotiations. “They have mortgages to pay, they have groceries to buy and they’re concerned that they’re not going to get paid.”

Finance Minister Scott Fielding said in a statement, “the provincial government is exploring various measures to deal with the interim supply vote which was stalled in the legislature by members of the opposition.

“We expect the issue will be resolved when the legislature resumes on April 1, and we expect the opposition will stop playing irresponsible games and pass the interim supply bill quickly.”

Motions to extend debate Thursday were denied following an objection by Assiniboia MLA Steven Fletcher.

Fletcher said the government should’ve brought forward the bill sooner.