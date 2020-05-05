WINNIPEG -- Manitoba public health officials are currently investigating a small cluster of COVID-19 cases at a Manitoba workplace.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, announced the investigation during Tuesday afternoon’s COVID-19 update.

The workplace currently has five cases, Roussin said.

He added the business is located in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and is not a healthcare-related business. Affected staff and close contacts are self-isolating, and investigation into contact tracing is underway.

The name of the business was not immediately released.

“If public health officials at some point believe there is an increased risk to the public, additional information will be provided,” Roussin said.

The province announced one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 282. The province also announced an additional death, bringing the total to seven.

This is a developing story. More details to come.