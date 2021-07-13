WINNIPEG -- The province is now accepting applications for a wage support program designed to get Manitobans vaccinated and back to work.

The Healthy Hire Manitoba Program was first announced in late June and intends to help private-sector businesses reopen while encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated.

“The goals of this program benefit employers, employees and Manitobans alike,” Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler said in a statement. “It increases staffing levels and brings more employees back to work to provide Manitobans with the goods and services they depend on.”

Employers can apply for up to $50,000 in provincial support through the program. The funding subsidies 50 per cent of wages for up to 10 new or re-hired employees – with a maximum of $5,000 per employee.

Employers also need to declare they’ve supported public health protocols in the workplace.

Employees must have been hired on or after June 10, and need to attest they are fully vaccinated or have plans to do so. Manitobans who show they’re unable to be vaccinated are also included in the Healthy Hire program.

The wage assistance covers full pay periods until October 15, 20201.

The program is merging with the Manitoba Youth Jobs Program for a total of $45 million to support businesses in the province.

When Premier Brian Pallister announced the Healthy Hires program on June 24, he said he expected the program will be over-subscribed.

"We can't ever make up for the damage that this pandemic has done, we just sincerely hope that with these supports, we've positioned our businesses to come back better than they would have been able to do without them," Pallister said.

A complete list of eligibility requirements and more information on the Healthy Hire program is available on the province’s website.

-with files from CTV's Danton Unger