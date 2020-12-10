WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is joining forces with Red River College to help with its vaccination campaign.

Premier Brian Pallister announced on Wednesday that the first round of the vaccine will be coming to Manitoba next week and they will be able to vaccine around 900 people, with health-care workers being a top priority.

As part of the campaign, the college will offer a micro-credential course to "upgrade or extend" the skills of those who will administer the vaccine.

"Manitoba's health-care workers are already an integral part of our COVID-19 response and we are looking for more people to step forward and join 'Team Manitoba,'" said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

The premier is encouraging anyone with the knowledge and skills, such as retired nurses and students, to help with the campaign.

The new course, which will help prepare those who are going to administer the vaccine, will be offered at no cost and is eight hours.

It will include an online part and also an in-person lab.

"Course participants will learn about the virus, become familiar with safe COVID-19 vaccine procedures, learn about immunization and related anatomy and understand best practices when vaccinating clients," the school and province said in a joint news release.

The lab will allow people to showcase their skills and "demonstrate their competency."

"Our college community has stepped up in the fight against COVID-19. They've met the challenges this pandemic has given us head on, worked around the clock, and found new and innovative ways to adapt, deliver our programs, while creating immediate, urgent, short bursts of training to keep Manitobans safe. That work won't stop," said Fred Meier, who is the president and CEO of Red River College.

The course will begin on Dec. 15 in Winnipeg and to participate, people must be hired by Shared Health as part of the immunization team.

To find more information about pandemic-related jobs, people can visit the province's website, and to learn more about the course at Red River College, people can visit the school's website.