The Manitoba government announced on Monday that it’s making good on its promise to make emergency medical services more affordable by reducing ambulance fees.

Effective immediately, ambulances won’t cost more than $250 per ride.

“Three years ago, Manitobans were paying the highest ambulance fees in the country,” said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

“Since taking office, our government lowered those fees by 50 per cent, ensuring more Manitobans going through a potentially life-threatening medical emergency won’t worry about whether they can afford an ambulance before calling for one.”

Ambulance fees have been reduced in stages over the last few years, going from an average of $500 in 2016, to $425 in 2017 and then $340 in 2018.

Monday’s announcement means Manitoba has the lowest ambulance fees out of all the Prairie provinces.

“High ambulance fees affect many Manitobans, particularly older adults and seniors living on low or fixed incomes,” said Connie Newman, executive director of the Manitoba Association of Senior Centres, in the release.

“Reducing fees makes it more affordable for all Manitobans when they need emergency medical care.”

