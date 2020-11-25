WINNIPEG -- Manitobans will have the opportunity on Wednesday, Nov. 25 to ask the province’s top doctor COVID-19-related questions in this week’s telephone town hall.

This event is part of the Manitoba government’s strategy to ramp up public engagement and give Manitobans the opportunity to provide feedback on the province’s pandemic response. Each week the province is hosting telephone town halls, and the theme of this week’s event is ‘Ask the Doctor.’

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Andrea Piotrowski, a clinical psychologist with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, will be on hand to answer people’s questions.

The telephone town hall takes place at 6:30 p.m. Manitobans can register for the event online until 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The province also provides recordings of the town halls for those who can’t make it.