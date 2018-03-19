Drivers facing a roadside suspension of their license for texting or talking on the phone will get a bit of a break.

On Friday the province announced drivers using a handheld device behind the wheel will lose their license for three days. A second offence within ten years will net a seven day suspension.

The legislation tabled Monday says a driver whose license is suspended receives a temporary driving permit valid until the end of the next day. The suspension takes effect when the permit expires.

The law also makes careless driving an offence. Some motorists may be required to complete driver improvement measures if their driving is deemed careless.