

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba and Canada announced a bi-lateral spending agreement worth more than $1.1 billion dollars over the next ten years.

The federal funding will go to projects the province, along with municipalities and other partners, will share the full cost of.

The largest chunk of the funds, approximately $546 million, will go toward public transit projects.

Other areas of spending include around $452 million for green infrastructure, $61 million for community, culture and recreation projects and $113 million for infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

The federal government is signing agreements with each of the provinces and territories for similar initiatives.