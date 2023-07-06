Province spending $10 million to improve safety in Winnipeg’s downtown

More police officers, improved lighting and enhanced security cameras have been announced as part of an effort to improve safety in downtown Winnipeg.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced $10 million in spending over the next two years for safety enhancements in downtown Winnipeg.

“Manitobans have the right to feel safe in their homes and their communities,” Stefanson said in a news release. “With this investment of over $10 million, we are giving front-line police officers the resources they need to make our streets safer.”

Some of the items announced Thursday include the deployment of 24 new police officers through a partnership between the Winnipeg Police Service and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership, and a centralized community safety office.

The province will also provide funding for all-purpose vehicles for Winnipeg police officers to use to respond to incidents in downtown Winnipeg.

“The use of motorized and non-motorized vehicles will enhance the agility and effectiveness of law enforcement officers in addressing safety concerns swiftly,” the province said in a news release.

The funding also includes 75 additional closed-circuit television cameras in downtown Winnipeg, along with enhanced lighting.

The Winnipeg Police Service’s 2022 crime report found the city saw its highest level of violent crime since 2009. The report showed a nearly 12 per cent increase in crimes involving a knife year-over-year, and the number of incidents involving bear spray doubling between 2019 and 2022.

Police also reported a 32 per cent increase in property crime in 2022 compared to 2021.