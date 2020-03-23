WINNIPEG -- With students now out of school across the province Dr. Brett Roussin, the Chief Provincial Public Health Officer, noted Monday it’s important for Manitobans to continue to practice physical distancing.

“This means staying at home as much as possible,” he said.

Roussin urged the public not to arrange in-person play dates with other families. He reminded Manitobans of the importance of not being in close contact to others, even in the outdoors.

“Going for a walk and around the block is okay, visiting a park is okay,” he said. “But not crowded venues, even outdoors. We need to do what we can to ensure we’re all social distancing at this point.”

Roussin also notes the importance of staying connected with loved ones during these times – especially those at risk.