WINNIPEG -- Health officials say Health Links received nearly 2,400 calls on Sunday and the average wait time was 33 minutes – down from 47 minutes on Saturday.

The Health Links online self-assessment tool received about 33,000 views on Sunday.

According to Lanette Siragusa from Shared Health, 436 people were tested for COVID-19 at community sites across the province Sunday.

“Additional locations across the province are expected to open this week, including in Interlake Eastern and Southern Health,” said Siragusa.

Anyone who believes they should be tested for COVID-19 is asked to contact Health Links at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257.

There are a total of 11 testing sites in Manitoba and residents are reminded they need to be referred to a site before being tested.