WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government has updated its list of flights with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The list, updated over the weekend, contains flights with passengers who were symptomatic at the time of travel.

Passengers in the affected seats are considered a close contact, and are at risk of exposure. The province says those passengers should self-isolate for 14 days following the flight and monitor for symptoms.

Passengers on the flights not in the affected seats should self-monitor for symptoms and self-isolate if they develop.

The province says passengers on all flights that arrive in Manitoba after March 23 are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

As of Sunday, Manitoba has reported 72 cases of COVID-19, and one death.

The full flight list, as of March 28, can be found below.

AIR CANADA

March 3: Flight AC 0004 departing Tokyo Narita to Vancouver International Airport, seats 36-43.

March 3: Flight AC 8622 departing Vancouver International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport. No information on affected seats.

March 6: Flight AC 8336 departing Calgary International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport, seats 16-22.

March 6: Flight AC 8426 departing Kamloops to Calgary International Airport. Seats 1-4.

March 8: Flight AC 0064 departing Incheon to Vancouver International Airport, seats 30-36.

March 8: Flight AC 8624 departing Vancouver International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport, seats 24-29.

March 9: Flight AC 272 departing Winnipeg International Airport to Toronto Airport, seats 14-20.

March 12: Flight AC 267 departing Toronto Airport to Winnipeg International Airport, seats 14-20.

AIR TRANSAT

March 15: Flight TS 837 departing Cancun International Airport to Winnipeg International Airport, seat 4K.

ALL NIPPON

March 3: Flight NH 0820 departing Manila to Tokyo Narita, no seat info provided.’

KLM

March 11: Flight KL 1692 departing Lisbon to Amsterdam, seats 14-20.

March 11: Flight KL 0681 departing Amsterdam to Vancouver International Airport, seats 15-21.

PHILIPPINE AIR LINES

March 8: Flight PR 466 departing Manila to Incheon, seats 48-54.

SWOOP

March 8: Flight WO 740 departing Winnipeg International Airport to Phoenix, seats 8-14.

March 12: Flight 729 departing Phoenix to Winnipeg International Airport, seats 13-19.

March 15: Flight WO 643 departing los Cabos, Mexico to Winnipeg international Airport, seat 27E.

WESTJET

March 12: Flight WS 122 departing Vancouver International Airport to Calgary International Airport, seats 4-10.

March 12: WS 530 departing Calgary International Airport to Winnipeg international Airport, seats 5-11.

March 14: WS 4209 departing Paris to Calgary International Airport, rows 12-18.

March 14: WS 3256 departing Calgary International Airport to Brandon, seat 12A

March 15: WS 3256 departing Calgary International Airport to Brandon, rows 2-8.

March 21: WS 535 departing Toronto Airport to Winnipeg International Airport, seat information not available.