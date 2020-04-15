WINNIPEG -- The provincial government has introduced additions and changes to the Emergency Measures Act which will allow for more authority to be given to the province amid the pandemic.

During an emergency COVID-19 session of Manitoba Legislature, Premier Brian Pallister announced the amendments to the emergency measures act, saying it will allow the government to act quickly swift when it comes to order-making.

"What we're doing is we are asking for the responsibilities that we were elected to fulfill in an unprecedented time, to take the actions necessary to protect the wellbeing of Manitobans both socially and economically," Pallister said on Wednesday afternoon.

"That is without precedent, but I won't make excuses for it. The fact of the matter is we have a responsibility to do what is right for Manitobans and for Manitoba as a province."

The amendments would give the provincial government authority to make three types of orders: emergency orders, temporary suspension orders and reporting deadline variation orders.

The emergency orders would give the province more ability to take action limiting harm against Manitobans. The province said this could include establishing emergency shelters, fixing prices for necessary goods and services, and prohibiting price gouging.

The temporary suspension orders would briefly suspend some types of provisions in a statute, regulation or bylaw. This could include extending the length of a provincial permit or delaying filing deadlines for people affected by the emergency.

The reporting deadline variation orders would give the government or government agencies more time to file reports or information during a declared state of emergency. This would also give the Speaker of the legislative assembly authority to issue an order for independent officers of the assembly and members of the legislative assembly.

Penalties for violating the emergency measures act would be increased to a maximum of $100,000 and/or one-year imprisonment for individuals and a maximum penalty of $100,000 for corporations.

The province said a new provision would also give courts the option to increase the fine for a person convicted of a price-gouging offence by the amount equal to the financial benefit required.

The province said these amendments to make emergency orders would be temporary and would automatically rescind after one year. The other order-making powers would remain in legislation.