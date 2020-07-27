WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are warning the public about possible exposure to COVID-19 at a Manitoba grocery store.

On Monday, the province said a person who tested positive for the virus visited the Sherwood Grocery Store in Gull Lake, Man., while they were symptomatic. The person went to the grocery on July 19, 20 and 21.

The province noted anyone who is a close contact of someone with COVID-19 will be contacted and urged to self-isolate.

Anyone who was at a location where they could have potentially been exposed to the virus doesn’t need to self-isolate but should monitor for symptoms.

“We can’t say it enough to continue to have Manitobans be kind to each other,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, at a news conference on Monday.

“There’s no place for stigma or discrimination against people who may have acquired this or been in contact with it. Aside from being inappropriate, this does not help our efforts against COVID. It interferes with Public Health’s efforts, so be kind to Manitobans, don’t make judgements, listen to public health advice, to credible advice and we’ll continue to get through this together.”

Since March, there have been 400 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, with 16 new cases identified since Saturday.