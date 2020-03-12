WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister is comparing the stand-off with the Manitoba NDP over the provincial budget to the recent rail blockades.

On Wednesday the NDP used delay tactics preventing the budget speech and legislation from moving forward. As a result the budget has not been tabled by the government for release.

Pallister said with the COVID-19 pandemic raising concerns for people, now is not the time for the NDP to stoke “illegitimate” fears around government legislation.

Pallister referenced the recent rail blockades he said were illegal.

“Blockading the work of the legislature is wrong,” said Pallister

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has said there is nothing stopping the government from tabling the budget. He said his party is trying to prevent 20 bills from being rushed through the house.

Kinew added wth the COVID-19 situation, the NDP will ask to suspend the normal course of business to hear the speech, but he’s still vowing to hold up the bills.

Kinew said both party house leaders are talking.