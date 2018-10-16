Featured
Public assistance needed to find missing Selkirk woman: RCMP
Malaya Akpalualuk was last seen on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk on Oct. 4 (Source: Selkirk RCMP)
Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, October 16, 2018 4:59PM CST
Selkirk RCMP are putting a call out to the public to help find a missing 25-year-old.
Malaya Akpalialuk was reported missing on Oct. 11 and was last seen at residence on Manitoba Avenue in Selkirk on Thursday, Oct. 4
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.