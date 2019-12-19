WINNIPEG -- A southern Manitoba school division has notified public health officials of a dramatic spike in the number of students absent due to illness, especially in younger grades.

The Western School Division headquartered in Morden has seen as many as 20 per cent of its student population away sick in the last few weeks.

Cyndy Kutzner is the assistant superintendent of Western School Division. She says her division assesses percentages and when 10 per cent or more of division students are away sick, public health is contacted.

She said absenteeism spiked as high as 35 per cent at the division’s elementary schools. The entire division has about two thousand students and on one day, 400 were absent.

Kutzner says the numbers don’t tell the whole story, as two thousand represents the entire enrollment, including high school students, who were largely unaffected by the illness outbreak.

The impact was most felt among students in lower grades.

She says on one day, at one primary school, 170 of 400 children were away.

Despite the number of students absent, Kutzner says the division is being told the kids are out with illnesses like influenza, colds and strep throat that are more common in winter anyway.

“That’s what the doctors are saying, they’re not worried. We spoke to the communicable disease coordinator for Southern Health. She spoke to the Medical Officer of Health and he’s just saying this is to be expected,” said Kutzner

She says they’ve also seen a few cases of mononucleosis.

She says teachers are telling students to practice better hand hygiene and sneeze-etiquette.

She says for the most part, parents are being prudent in keeping kids away until they’ve fully recovered.

Despite that, even as healthy kids return to school, others become ill, keeping absenteeism high.

In a statement, Manitoba Health said it’s not unusual to see a rise in school absenteeism at this time of year due to illness, including respiratory illness.

“Southern Health - Santé Sud is working with the Western School Division and monitoring the situation,” the statement said. “Manitoba Health Seniors and Activing Living recommends that all Manitoban's age 6 months and older receive the flu shot. It is also important to shield your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands regularly and stay home when you are sick.”