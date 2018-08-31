The Town of Churchill said the only land link to the isolated northern community has been sold.

In a community update posted to Facebook, the town said the “successful transfer of ownership” covers the Hudson Bay Rail Line, Port of Churchill and Churchill Marine Tank Farm.

The buyer is a consortium of First Nations and Fairfax/AGT, according to the update.

It also said the deal would not have gone through without support from the federal government.

The rail line still needs significant repairs.

It has been out of service since spring of 2017, when sections of the railway were washed out by flooding.

The Government of Canada has assisted in negotiations with potential buyers and the railway’s most recent owner, Omnitrax.

Premier Brian Pallister tweeted applause for the federal government’s efforts.

More to come.

1/4)The conclusion of this transaction for the Churchill rail line is extremely positive for all Manitobans and in particular for the people of Churchill. They have endured challenging circumstances for a very long time and we have stood with them. #mbpoli — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) August 31, 2018

2/4) We have consistently advocated that the federal government has a jurisdictional responsibility regarding the re-establishment of rail service to Churchill and securing the future of the port for the benefit of Manitoba and the rest of Canada. #mbpoli — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) August 31, 2018

3/4) We are hopeful that the repair and service of the rail line will occur soon. However, we want to reassure the people of Churchill & surrounding communities that we have made the financial commitments and arrangements to ensure propane re-supply for the winter. #mbpoli — Brian Pallister (@Brian_Pallister) August 31, 2018