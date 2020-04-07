WINNIPEG -- As many are searching for positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic, one woman is spreading joy through inspirational quotes and balloons.

Janessa Roy, who is lives in Ile des Chenes, Man., has been going around her town with her two young daughters, putting up colourful balloons with quotes to make peoples day's a bit better.

"I've got two little girls who are probably too young to understand what is going, they are obviously both home from day care, I wanted to do something with them that gets them excited, gets physical activity in, we get our sunshine, we get to go outside," said Roy.

She said the balloons, which are covered in positive messages, most of which are Disney quotes, are out to help remind people that we are all in this together.

Source: Janessa Roy

Roy said they have already put up 100 balloons and there is even a special reward for the person who finds the 100th balloon.

"So I will put a cluster of black balloons out and whoever finds the cluster first gets a prize," said Roy. "I have also been reaching out to some of the local businesses and a couple of them have been really supportive in helping me make gift packages."

Roy added that they don't plan to stop anytime soon and they will be out every day placing balloons.

"We just kind of have a motto, my girls and I, rain or snow - the balloons will blow."

She said she chose balloons because they are so colourful and they tend to symbolize happy times.

Roy also pointed out that she hates waste so once the balloons deflate, she has found a fun way to use them.

"Not only are we reusing the balloons that don't work, we are also using my daughters old PlayDoh, that is too dry, we are using the PlayDoh and we are stuffing the balloons with old PlayDoh."

Roy said her and her daughters will continue to put up balloons and she said even once the pandemic is over, she plans on putting up balloons in her town.