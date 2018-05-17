

CTV Winnipeg





Dollarama is recalling two rattle toys that could pose choking hazards.

The Oball Rollin’ Rainstick and Oball 2-in-1 Roller appeared on Health Canada’s recall list on Thursday.

Both toys are multicolored and have beads inside.

If the toy is damaged, the company says pieces could be pulled off, creating a choking hazard to young children.

As of Thursday, the company received two reports of incidents in Canada without injury.

About 19,875 Oball Rollin' Rainsticks and 19,607 Oball 2-IN-1 Rollers were sold in Canadian Dollarama stores.

The recalled toys were sold between March 17 2017 and April 20 2018.

The company said consumers should either dispose of the toys right away or return it to Dollarama for a full refund.