Security measures were put in place at a high school in the North End of Winnipeg Monday after an incident that interrupted student exams.

RB Russell Vocational High School was placed in a lock down after an unknown person was reported in the building at noon Monday.

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating. There is currently no access to the building and students and staff who were inside are being held safe with police officers.

The Winnipeg School Division said exams will be rescheduled.