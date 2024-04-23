WINNIPEG
    • RCMP arrest man who allegedly exposed himself at a Manitoba daycare

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. (CTV News Edmonton)
    A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to children and staff at a Manitoba daycare.

    According to RCMP, Mounties responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to a daycare on Morris Avenue in Selkirk.

    An employee of the daycare said a man exposed himself in front of children and daycare staff and then left the area.

    Mounties received a description of the man and started to patrol the area, but did not find him.

    RCMP said they received a second call at 1:45 p.m. saying the suspect had returned to the area. He was arrested without incident.

    The man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act. He was released from custody with conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

