WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP officers issued 24 fines between Nov. 14 and 20 to people breaking public health orders, including a group of seven people that were fined twice in a day.

Mounties said that during this period they received 236 calls regarding COVID-19. In 16 of these instances, officers gave out verbal warnings, but in 24 instances they handed out fines for “Failing to Comply with a Provincial Emergency Order, under the Public Health Act."

Police said they issued these fines in the following situations:

On Nov. 14, Norway House RCMP fined a man for more than five people gathered;

On Nov. 15, Cross Lake officers fined a woman for being with someone who isn’t in her household;

On Nov. 15, officers in Steinbach fined a woman for not self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 16, Gillam RCMP served a fine to a business on behalf of the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority;

On Nov. 17, Fisher Branch officers fined a woman for not self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 17, Norway House RCMP fined a woman for more than five people gathered;

On Nov. 18, officers in The Pas fined a woman for more than five people gathered;

On Nov. 19, Fisher Branch RCMP fined a man for not self-isolating as directed;

On Nov. 20, The Pas RCMP fined seven adults at a gathering; and

On Nov. 20, The Pas officers went back to the same gathering and fined the same seven people, as well as two more adults.

Since April, officers have issued 137 warnings and 75 fines.

Mounties remind Manitobans living outside Winnipeg not to call 911 for COVID-19-related issues, but rather to make a report of non-compliance to the Manitoba Government Inquiry Line at 1-866-626-4862.