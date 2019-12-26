WINNIPEG -- Mounties are investigating after a body was discovered in rural Manitoba.

Neepawa RCMP responded to the report that a body had been found around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say it was located in the Rural Municipality of Rosedale.

The area is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Police didn't provide any additional information, including whether the body belonged to a man or a woman.

They say RCMP major crimes services, RCMP forensic identification services and Manitoba First Nation Police Service are helping Neepawa officers with the investigation.