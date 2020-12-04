WINNIPEG -- Headingley RCMP is investigating after receiving reports of a home invasion.

RCMP was called to a home on Dodds Road, in the RM of Headingley at around 8:40 a.m. on Thursday.

RCMP said at around 3:30 a.m. that same morning the homeowner, a 76-year-old woman, heard her doorbell ring and someone knocking at the door, but she didn't answer.

Investigators were told that a short time later, a man confronted the woman in her home and demanded money, damaged her phone, and then left.

The woman told her caregiver about the situation when they arrived in the morning and police were called right away.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Forensic services processed the scene and now RCMP is asking anyone with information about the incident to call investigators at 204-831-5929, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.