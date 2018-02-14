

CTV Winnipeg





Cross Lake RCMP is looking into the disappearance of a 36-year-old man from Cross Lake.

The Mounties said they got the report Monday around 2 p.m.

Kelly Harrison Thunderchild Muskego was last seen leaving a party at a home on Feb. 8.

Kelly is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Cross Lake RCMP at 204-676-2600 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.