RCMP said a 39-year-old man is dead following a drowning in Shamattawa, Man., on Wednesday.

Police were called around 2 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning behind the 100 block of Riverside Road.

Once on scene, officers found an unresponsive man from the community on the riverbank. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have determined that while the man was swimming back to shore in Gods River, he encountered problems and was pulled under by the current. He eventually resurfaced and was taken to shore by bystanders.

The investigation continues.