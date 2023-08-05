RCMP investigating Leaf Rapids home invasion, arson
Mounties in Leaf Rapids are investigating after home invaders set fire to a residence Wednesday.
RCMP say the incident happened August 2, just after 6 a.m. when they received a call reporting three or four suspects entering a house, causing damage, and lighting it on fire.
Mounties began an investigation and identified the suspects involved.
They arrested a 31-year-old man from Leaf Rapids who was found nearby. He remains behind bars.
He has been charged with arson, breaking and entering, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other things.
The investigation continues.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
Canadians at World Scout Jamboree to stay at site as others leave due to heat wave in Korea
Canadians attending the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea will remain at the event site as thousands of British and American scouts have opted to leave due to a heat wave.
Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in 2nd sea attack in a day
Moscow promised retaliation Saturday after Ukrainian drones hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea late Friday, the second sea attack involving drones in one day.
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
They went on a road trip for their first date. Now this couple is driving around the world together
Travelling couple Nicolas Chazee and Mathilde Vougny, who met while they were both studying in Belgium, Brussels, went on a road trip on their first date. Now they're seeing the world.
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan arrested after corruption conviction
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.
Regina
-
'Historic mismanagement': Official Opposition demands accountability from Sask. government on Crown profit
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is looking for answers about why the provinces' Crown corporations saw a dramatic drop in collective revenue.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturist club celebrates 50 years
A naturist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list
Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Here’s why Saskatchewan’s lighthouse is on an Airbnb wish-list
Two hours northwest of Saskatoon lies a unique attraction that has been named a popular destination, according to Airbnb Canada.
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
Northern Ontario
-
One in custody following a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury
Sudbury police say the person they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in downtown Sudbury early Saturday morning is in custody.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
Edmonton
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan Kinney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
Stingers defeat Sea Bears in play-in game to set up a new kind of Battle of Alberta
Cue the Battle of Alberta soundtrack.
-
Guide to 2023 Edmonton Heritage Festival
The annual Edmonton Heritage Festival, which turns 50 this year, is billed as the world's largest multicultural celebration.
Toronto
-
One person stabbed, 8 others injured after protest at Toronto park turns violent
At least nine people have been injured after a "demonstration that turned violent" at a west-end park, say Toronto police.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Toronto Caribbean Carnival's Grand Parade happens today. Here's what you need to know
The Grand Parade, the biggest event of North America's largest carnival, takes place on Saturday in Toronto’s west end.
-
Third suspect charged in downtown Toronto kidnapping and assault
A third person has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and assault in Toronto’s Financial Distract last month.
Calgary
-
Woman bitten by 2 dogs in Saturday morning incident in northwest Calgary
A Calgary woman had to go to hospital Saturday after being bitten by two dogs in northwest Calgary.
-
Premier apologizes for comments about The Progress Report's Duncan Kinney
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is apologizing for comments she made in May about the head of an independent news outlet.
-
BUMP festival celebrates graffiti artists and launches its own beer
There are lots of summer festivals in Calgary, but there's only one summer festival that brews its own beer, and it starts Saturday.
Montreal
-
Hit with delays and possible lightning, it was an eventful first week for the REM
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
Car crash in Montreal's East end seriously injures man, knocks out power
A 30-year-old man is seriously injured Saturday afternoon following a crash in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Ottawa
-
'Rolling Thunder' event rides into and out of downtown Ottawa
Motorcyclists briefly rolled into downtown Ottawa late Saturday morning as part of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event, billed as a ride to salute Canada's veterans.
-
An EF0 tornado touched down in Findlay Creek on Thursday
Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project said Saturday morning that the twister that damaged homes and trees in the Findlay Creek area on Thursday was an EF0 tornado with an estimated maximum wind speed of 130 km/h.
-
Ottawa police arrest Montreal woman accused of stealing vehicle in Barrhaven
Ottawa police say a woman from Montreal is facing charges after being arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
Atlantic
-
Rainfall warnings extended as thunderstorms move east
Environment Canada extended rainfall warnings across Halifax, Southern Colchester, Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Saturday morning. Rainfall Warnings were also put into effect for Kings and Queens County in Prince Edward Island.
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Building permits climb over $100M in Moncton
Building permits in the City of Moncton have climbed over $100 million this year to date with the Greater Moncton Home Builders Association also seeing a busy season.
Kitchener
-
Brussels, Ont. police presence ends with suspect taken into custody
Police said that one person was taken into custody and there is no threat to public safety.
-
Police investigate reports of a suspicious male in Wellesley Township
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports from last month about a suspicious person in Wellesley Township.
-
Police issue warning about phishing scams
Waterloo regional police have issued a scam warning after reports of several victims falling for phishing scams.
Vancouver
-
IIO called to East Vancouver park after police fatally shoot man
Police shot and killed an 18-year-old man in an East Vancouver park early Saturday morning, according to the office that investigates police-involved incidents in B.C.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Police investigating shots fired at parked vehicle in Abbotsford
The Abbotsford Police Department's Major Crime Unit is investigating after shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in the city in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman reunites with first love after fears he died in war 40 years ago
Now husband and wife, Gabriela and Jamie couldn’t be more grateful that — against all odds — their first love turned out to be their forever love.
-
B.C. port workers approve new contract, formally ending long-running labour dispute
Unionized port workers in B.C. have voted in favour of a new contract negotiated with their employer, putting an end to months of uncertainty at the province's ports.
-
Extreme weather risk changing Canada's insurance industry, raising costs
Climate change is driving up insurance rates and raising questions about whether private coverage will even be available for some Canadians in the future.