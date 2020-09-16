WINNIPEG -- A Portage la Prairie high school was placed into a hold and secure after receiving threats Wednesday morning.

RCMP said officers in Portage la Prairie received reports of threats at the Portage Collegiate Institute at 10:50 a.m.

"Officers immediately attended and the school was placed in hold and secure," Cpl. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP told CTV News. "Officers were at scene for several hours ensuring public safety."

In a letter sent to parents of students at the school, Portage Collegiate Institute Principal Gregg Waldvogel said the school was directed by RCMP to place the students into the hold and secure, which means the entrances and interior doors are locked.

"We want to reassure you that the steps taken today were implemented as a safety precaution," the letter reads.

Waldvogel said the hold and secure was lifted at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP did not say what the threat was, but said they are investigating and will provide further updates.