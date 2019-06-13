

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP is asking for help to find a 17-year-old boy who was last seen getting onto a Winnipeg Transit bus at The Forks on June 7 at 9:30 p.m.

RCMP said Luke Emery Sumner, from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man., is still believed to be in Winnipeg.

He is described as five-foot-six, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair and wearing dark blue jeans, a black sweater and red belt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-433-7433 or Crime Stoppers.