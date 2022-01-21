RCMP officer facing charges in serious crash: Police watchdog

WINNIPEG -

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said an on-duty RCMP officer is facing charges in connection with a serious crash in September.

On Sept. 16 just after 6:30 p.m., officers were responding to call and entered the intersection of Highway 311 and 59 when they crashed into another vehicle.

The IIU said one officer was taken to Steinbach Hospital with minor injuries and then released while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the Health Sciences Centre and admitted.

The investigation was launched as the hospital admission was "within definition of a serious injury."

Following the investigation, the civilian director of the IIU determined, "reasonable grounds to believe an offence occurred under the Criminal Code."

Cst. Jean Christophe Martin has been issued to appear in court on March 22 In St-Pierre-Jolys for two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The charges have not been proven in court.

The IIU said it will not comment any further as the matter is before the courts.