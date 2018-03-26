

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said three people are facing drug trafficking charges after officers raided two homes at the same time in Camperville, Manitoba.

It happened Tuesday, March 20, at about 11 a.m., when officers used warrants to search the homes.

The Mounties said they seized cocaine, prescription medication stored in unmarked vials and pot, as well as drug paraphernalia, cash and ammunition.

From one home a 58-year-old man and 52-year-old woman were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking. From the other home, a 52-year-old man was charged with possession of prescription drugs and possession of marijuana for trafficking.

Police said the suspects have been released from custody until they are to appear in court.

Camperville is located on the west shore of Lake Winnipegosis, about a five-hour drive from Winnipeg.