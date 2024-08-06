RCMP rescue stranded boaters, including infant

A family that became adrift in a boat on Clearwater Lake in Manitoba last week needed RCMP to rescue them in the evening.

Officers from The Pas received the report on Aug. 2 around 10 p.m. A boater, along with his wife, infant son and two dogs, were stranded two kilometres from shore near the boat launch at Camper's Cove.

The boaters, who were from Mitchell, Man. had been stranded for more than three hours, RCMP said, after their power and propulsion system failed. They were trying to fix the boat, but were adrift in the lake.

"The conditions were rapidly deteriorating, with winds and waves picking up. The boaters were not aware of what direction they were drifting as there was no light," RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP rescue teams hit the water, where they dealt with three-to-four-foot high waves. Officers found the boat after a blinking light showed them its location and found it was dangerously close to a reef. The crew was able to secure the boat and tow it to shore.

RCMP said the people inside the boat were not physically injured.