RCMP searching for B.C. man last heard from in Brandon

A British Columbia man driving to northern Ontario has been reported missing, with his last known whereabouts in Manitoba.

Keith Zajac, 55, was last heard from on July 31 after he had checked in to the Super 8 motel in Brandon.

“We were all meeting in Fort Frances to go fishing,” says Jeff Zajac, Keith’s brother who lives in Peterborough.

According to Zajac, his brother had mentioned that he wasn’t feeling particularly well before he left BC. Zajac had been told by motel staff that had interacted with his brother that he seemed unwell to them as well.

“He’s not a big drinker, definitely not into drugs,” he says. “He’s always a rough looking guy, but they said he seemed like he was just out of it and we’ve got to figure out why. Is his blood sugar bottomed out? Is he having a medical condition? That’s probably our biggest worry right now.”

Zajac says RCMP located his brother’s car along Grand Valley Road near the Trans-Canada Highway and currently have it secured in their impound. His sister-in-law made mention of a possible carbon monoxide leak, which could have also affected his health.

“The police are going to check on that now, they’re looking into it,” he says. “The car doesn’t appear to have been tampered with at all, it was just abandoned.”

Keith Zajac is described as 5’10 and 175 pounds with short blonde and grey hair and facial hair. Anyone with information about Zajac’s whereabouts is asked to contact Brandon RCMP.