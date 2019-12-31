WINNIPEG -- The RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Kevin Gerald Imrie, 40, was last seen in the Rural Municipality of Headingley, Man. on Dec. 8.

Imrie is described as five foot five, and around 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His family is concerned for his well-being.

If anyone has information about where Imrie might be, they are asked to call Headingley RCMP at 204.888.0358 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477.