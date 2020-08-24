WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers seized hundreds of grams of crystal methamphetamine and purple heroin during a raid of a Minnedosa, Man., home on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The Manitoba RCMP west district’s Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), along with Minnedosa RCMP officers, conducted the search, where they found 500 grams of meth and 100 grams of purple heroin.

Police described purple heroin as a mixture of heroin, OxyContin, carfentanil, fentanyl or other illicit drugs.

Lynsi Farough, 32, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking. None of these charges have been proven in court.

Farough is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 24.