RCMP in British Columbia say they will be releasing more information on Friday on findings from three northern B.C. homicide investigations.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, are suspected in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, 23, and Chynna Deese, 24, and Leonard Dyck, 64, this past July.

The bodies of the two suspects were discovered in the dense brush near Gillam, Man., on Aug. 2 after an intense Canada-wide manhunt for the pair.

A technical briefing followed by a news conference will take place in Surrey, B.C. on Friday.