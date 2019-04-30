

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





Frozen desserts believed to be linked to a cross-Canada salmonella outbreak were served at a Winnipeg care home where two residents with the infection died.

The executive director of the Golden West Centennial Lodge confirmed that staff and family members have been told cream puffs were given to residents last month. The desserts were later recalled.

Earlier in April, CTV Winnipeg reported that two people living at the home, who tested positive for bacteria, had died. The Public Health Agency of Canada said it’s not confirmed whether salmonella was a contributing cause in these deaths.

“I just feel kind of at a loss, because this happened and it shouldn’t of and we didn’t get any information,” said Evelyn Sorenson, whose mother Iris, was one of the two who died.

Sorenson said she feels her mother’s death was preventable and hopes that no one else is put in this situation.

“I would just like to see it not happen again,” she said.

Over 70 people across the country have become sick, a number of whom have reported eating Celebrate brand's chocolate eclairs and frozen cream puffs in the classic and eggnog flavours, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

- With files from CTV's Ryan Flanagan and Beth Macdonell